Miami Installs and Quickly Removes Confusing, Misspelled Anti-Jet Ski Signs

Yanina Corbea first noticed the new signs at the Dinner Key Marina on Sunday, when she and her husband went to take their son for a ride on their Jet Skis. "NO JET SKI'S ALLOWED STRCTLY ENFORCED TOW AWAY ZONE," the incorrectly spelled sign read. It wasn't there last week, and the sign had no explanation or ordinance number to back up its commands.

Corbea asked the security guard standing nearby what they could do. "He was very adamant that we had to get out of there," she said. "We asked what our option was, and they had no idea where we could go to unload the Jet Skis."

She drove around to Watson Island, looking for another spot to take a ride with her family, but there was another new anti-Jet Ski sign there too. Corbea thought maybe these signs were fake (it wouldn't be the first time fake signs have circulated around Miami), and tried to double-check with the city. "We tried to get a hold of the City of Miami, we left voicemails at Dinner Key, but nobody can tell us what the reason is," said Corbea.

Turns out, the signs — egregious typos and all — were indeed put up by the city, but they weren't meant for personal Jet Skiers. The Miami Parking Authority put up the signs in an effort to stop companies trying to rent out Jet Skis near city boat ramps, said Stephanie Severino, Miami's deputy director of communications.

"They were trying to make these people do their business in other areas, not on the city ramps, because they are not allowed. So what the signs need to say, and what the MPA is working on with our department, is perhaps that no commercial business is allowed," Severino said.

On Wednesday — one day after New Times asked about the signs — they were abruptly taken down, but not because of the spelling problems. The city realized the signs weren't clear about the rule only applying to commercial Jet Ski companies, Severino said, which aren't allowed without a permit.

"There have been fatal incidents [with Jet Skis in the past], and that's what we're trying to avoid," said Severino.

Just a few yards away from where the Dinner Key Marina sign was posted, Miami Water Sports charges tourists a few hundred dollars to go Jet Skiing, parasailing, and kayaking. On Tuesday, one employee fueled up a Jet Ski resting on a boat while another dealt with the flood of tourists signing liability waivers. One of several South Florida businesses owned by Jacques Lebaz, the firm is officially registered under the name Coconut Grove Kayak Inc. and has at least eight Jet Skis available.

One employee said they do not use the boat ramps for their Jet Skis and they do have a permit to run a commercial business at the Dinner Key Marina. When contacted by phone, the owner of the business, Jacques Lebaz, said his English was not good and asked to receive the questions in writing. Shortly after sending an email, another man responded on Mr. Lebaz's behalf.

"You can see I have a permit for a floating dock to keep the Jet Skis. We have nothing to do with boat ramp. I have all the permits that are required, my boats are all inspected," said the man, who refused to give his name. "We do have a permit because we're based at Dinner Key Marina.

A representative at the Dinner Key Marina confirmed that Miami Water Sports has a permit to run their business there. All of which makes the sudden appearance of the sign and the presence of a security guard incorrectly forbidding residents from using the ramp all the more confusing.

For now, the signs will stay down until the city can clarify it's message — whatever it might be.