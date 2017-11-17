Miami Hurricanes Turnover Chain Inspires New J. Wakefield Beer

The Miami Hurricanes' improbable 9-0 start to the season and their subsequent rise to the third spot in the college football playoff rankings has their supporters drunk with excitement.
Well, not literally drunk. Not yet at least. But that's about to change.
Wynwood brewery J. Wakefield Brewing is working on rushing out its new Turnover IPA in the hopes it will be ready to hit
UM's "turnover chain" has become a college football phenomenon that has resulted in its image being stamped on everything from T-shirts to hats to ugly Christmas sweaters, and fans are even sporting replicas in the stands. Hell, the chain even has its own song. It's a pretty big deal these days. And it was only a matter of time until the exploding South Florida craft beer industry got its hands on it.
Coming soon! #TurnoverIPA #GoCanes #TurnoverChain @Dyme_Lyfe @CanesFootball @MiamiNewTimes @MiamiHerald @Brewbound @BeerSTJournal @beerpulse @DanLeBatardShow pic.twitter.com/9PaBxfxUdI— J. Wakefield Brewing (@jwakefieldbeer) November 14, 2017
The beer is the brainchild of owner Jonathan Wakefield, who recently told the Miami Herald he expects the beer to have some Miami "flavor" that will definitely include a lot of citrus. According to Wakefield, the initial run of the Northeast-style pale ale will begin as a 30-barrel batch. When the beer is ready for consumption, the brewery will host a release party Saturday, December 9.
J. Wakefield Brewing is teaming up with former Hurricanes linebacker and 790 the Ticket radio host D.J. Williams on the beer. Williams is the founder of Dyme Lyfe clothing company, which has been at the forefront of the turnover chain's popularity.
“I was gonna do this beer anyway just as a Canes fan, but I knew D.J. had been doing the shirt, so what better way to do this than to get with D.J. and do this as a tandem and really make this a city of Miami beer?” Wakefield told the Miami Herald about the pair's partnership for the brew.
Once the beer is ready for sale, fans will be able to stock up by visiting the brewery, located at 120 NW 24th St. As of now, Wakefield expects the brew to be on sale in packs of four 16-ounce cans that will cost about $16. Wakefield has also promised that about 90 kegs will be distributed across South Florida, so keep an eye out to see if your favorite craft beer spot is cracking it on tap around mid-December.
