Miami Herald and Its Parent Company Accidentally Shared Russian Propaganda Tweet

Mainstream news organizations share propaganda all the time: The U.S. military lies to reporters, local police unions lie constantly, and much of it passes into the public consciousness unabated. But social media has shifted the national propaganda war into a new gear. It's now clear that the Russian government was running a massive social media propaganda campaign to help Donald Trump get elected. And according to a report commissioned by the website Recode, the Miami Herald and its parent company took the bait and shared a Russian propagandist's thoughts in at least one story.

Twitter told Congress this week it deactivated 2,752 accounts linked to the Russian government — Recode and Meltwater, a media-research firm, studied the list and found that tweets from the now-banned accounts made it onto the websites of the Washington Post, BuzzFeed, Vox, and the Herald, among many other news outlets. (Hilariously, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones also fell for Russian propaganda.)



The Herald's article was penned by a writer for the wire service from the paper's parent company, McClatchy. The story was pretty innocuous — it explained that Daily Show host Trevor Noah and howling conservative child Tomi Lahren were trapped in a nonsensical fight about Black Lives Matter. The writer noted that people online were having mixed reactions about the fight — but one of those quoted, @BlackToLive, wasn't a real person.

It's unclear what the account said — McClatchy has already deleted the troll from its article and added a note to the top of its news story.