This Might Be the Most Fun Miami Heat Season Ever

The Miami Heat are a fun team. How much fun? The most fun? Probably not, because LeBron James and winning championships and stuff was peak fun, but this season has been really dang fun. The fact that the word "probably" had to be placed in front of "not" in the previous sentence should be enough reason to question if the past two months of Heat basketball are real life.

From a squad with an 11-30 record to a team Jeff Van Gundy recently called the story of the NBA, the 2017 Heat lacks shits given about both your expectations and historical precedents for such a turnaround. In the legendary words of the immortal T-Pain, all the Heat does is win, win, win no matter what.

Not only is the Heat winning regular-season games as often as the franchise ever has, but the team is doing it in ways that are as glorious as a good tickle fight.

The 2003-04 Miami Heat is legendary in the fun department. That was Dwyane Wade's rookie year, and much like this Heat team, the squad grew up a lot during that season. That team, though, was young. It was fun to watch because it was yours. They started the season 0-7. In the end, they very nearly made the Eastern Conference Finals. It was a hell of a ride.

This Heat team is fun because of its style of play and its us-against-the-world mentality. Everyone counted them out, but they just kept plugging away. Even as many Heat fans figured the best course of action at 11-30 was to tank the rest of the season and draft a top prospect, the players refused to start looking up flights on Kayak. They got better, even when they lost teammates to injuries. They play Miami Heat defense, and they play it tough and fast.

Comparing championship levels of fun to this Heat season is comparing apples to oranges, but this Heat season has been just as enjoyable, if not more so, than any Heat season that didn't include LeBron James or Shaquille O'Neal.

However this season ends, it's already been a success.

