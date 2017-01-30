Miami Heat Should Trade Hassan Whiteside for Carmelo Anthony

Photo by Amadeus ex Machina / Flickr

Phil Jackson, the New York Knicks, and Carmelo Anthony are in the final stages of a messy divorce. All that is required to finalize the breakup is a trade partner willing to give the Knicks a player of value for their veteran star.

The Miami Heat should be that homewrecker. And their valuable trade chip should be none other than high-priced franchise center Hassan Whiteside.

Over the last two weeks, the Heat have reeled off seven-straight victories, torpedoing any shot they had at giving themselves the best chances, percentage-wise, at the top picks in this year's NBA Draft. The wins have been a breath of fresh air for die-hard fans drunk on the now, and a nightmare for fans with one eye towards what's best for the franchise's future. Rebuilding through the draft just got that much more unlikely.

The Heat are headed toward no man's land in the standings, so they might as well being to pivot towards free agency or trades — Pat Riley's favorite team-building method prior to the Big Three era. Riley loves trading for disgruntled stars, and Carmelo Anthony definitely fits that description. Trading for him would give Riley a jumpstart to the retool or reload this squad (instead of rebuilding it), which is exactly what he has been talking about all season.

Acquiring Carmelo Anthony is obviously a win-now move that would put an end to any talk of trading Goran Dragic. The move would give the Heat a head start on free agency, not to mention a player the Heat could use as a recruiting tool when trying to lure players to Miami this summer. Once Chris Bosh's money comes off the books, the Heat will able to add at least two, maybe three, difference makers in the offseason to add to a core that would include: Anthony, Dragic, Tyler Johnson, Justise Winslow, Josh Richardson, and whomever the Heat draft in the first round this year.

Unfortunately, you have to give up something to get something, and that something is Whiteside. He would head to New York, ending a successful, but somewhat patchy career in Miami. One of the main reasons the Heat re-signed Whiteside to a max contract this offseason was to secure him as a trade asset.

Now is the time to cash in on the diamond they found in the rough. Willie Reed has proven to be a fine replacement for Whiteside at times, especially when you factor in salary. Re-signing Reed at a fraction of the cost of Whiteside, and flipping Whiteside to New York for Melo just makes sense if you've been following Riley's career.

Riley isn't known for his patience, and he's 71 years old now. Trading for Carmelo Anthony feels like the right move at the right time if he is intent on a championship run anytime soon. Carmelo and the Heat are both clinging to the final years of a window, so why not team up and try to win a championship together?

