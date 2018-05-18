Miami Heat Must Trade Goran Dragic This Offseason

It's been a couple of weeks since the Heat was rudely dismissed from the playoffs by the Philadelphia 76ers. Though the result of the series doesn't tell the entire story of how close the games against the Sixers were, one thing is certain as the Heat enters the offseason: Miami isn't close to being a serious contender, and it won't be in the conversation for an NBA title anytime soon.

The Heat needs to start selling off parts, and the team should begin by unloading All-Star point guard Goran Dragic to the highest bidder — not because Dragic isn't a terrific part of the Heat right now, but because he definitely isn't part of Miami's future.

At some point, both the Heat and its fans need to look around the NBA and realize planning for 2020 and beyond — not battling for the right to try really hard in the playoffs but ultimately getting easily bounced — is the best strategy. Pat Riley has a reputation for going for it all. The roster he has put together right now shows otherwise. Riley needs to take a good look in the mirror and pivot to a long-term strategy, or he needs to let someone else who is willing to be patient step in and do so. That's the blunt reality. If Riley really thinks the Heat is one star away from beating the Golden State Warriors, he's lost his edge.