Miami Heat Should Retire Udonis Haslem's Jersey While He's Still Wearing It

George Martinez

Udonis Haslem is the last Miami Heat Mohican. He is the proverbial cockroach that survived a nuclear blast. If the Miami Heat's roster over the last decade was a Hunger Games movie, the odds have definitely remained ever in U.D.'s favor.

Since 2003, through all the ups-and-downs, there has always been one constant in the American Airlines Arena home locker room before a Miami Heat game: Udonis Haslem pulling a No. 40 jersey over his head and taking the floor for his hometown team. Through thick and thin, Heat fans have marched up the stairs from Biscayne Boulevard to see his name on the roster. Hell, since U.D. has been on the Heat there have been three U.S. presidents. It's been one helluva run.

U.D. has outlasted every teammate he's ever had. From Rafer Alston and Sean Marks to Dwyane Wade and LeBron James, he's shaken their hands on the way in and patted their asses on the way out. He's been the leader of the locker room for most of his tenure in Miami. Everyone from Shaquille O'Neal to LeBron James has referred to him as the heart of the Heat franchise.

Really, there are only a handful of players that have ever put on a Miami Heat jersey that one could claim was more important to the club. His face may not be on the Mount Rushmore of Miami Heat stars, but without him, there would be no mountain.

So what do you get for the man that has everything and has seen it all? How do the Heat go above-and-beyond for Haslem to thank him for all he has done for their franchise? They could start by giving him an honor no one else in the history of the franchise has ever received, thus cementing his legacy now. The Heat could retire Haslem's jersey this season, even while it's still in use. An extraordinary player deserves unheard of accolades and that is what raising Haslem's jersey into the AAA rafters on opening night would be: A rare honor given to a rare player.

Why wait to shower one of the greatest players in franchise history with such an assumed honor like ensuring no one will ever wear the same number again? Really, what's the point of putting off retiring Haslem's No. 40 jersey? In five years, raising Haslem's jersey to the rafters would be just another run-of-the-mill, average halftime ceremony that would largely be forgotten soon after.

But if Haslem's jersey was retired this year while he is still an active player, Heat fans could show Haslem the sort of in-season love Yankees fans got to show Derek Jeter before he retired. And Haslem could step outside his role as a player and take a broader look at what he has truly meant to the city of Miami.

U.D. has had an unforgettable career with the Heat. He deserves at least one more unforgettable moment before he retires.

