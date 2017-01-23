Miami Heat Fans Need to Embrace Tanking for Draft Picks

Photo by Monica McGivern

Miami fans found themselves in a weird place at the American Airlines Arena on Saturday. Obviously, they were thrilled to see the Heat spank the Bucks for their third win in a row. But many fans also had a little Pat Riley-shaped devil on their shoulder, whispering that what this team needs right now are losses — because tanking for a draft pick is about all the Heat have to work for this year.

Heat fans, you shouldn't be ashamed of listening to that devil. It's OK to root for Miami Heat losses.

The Heat currently have a two-percent chance of making the playoffs, even after their mini-win streak. The young core players fans most wanted to see progress and grow throughout this season can't stay healthy enough to stay on the court together for more than a few games at a time.

Even worse, the Heat have very few players that another team would find attractive in trade, and even less draft picks at their disposal in the near future. They are a team full of spare parts. The 2016-17 season is a Turnpike rest stop in the careers of half the players currently on the Heat roster.

Their 14-30 record is currently the second-worst in the entire NBA. There is no better time than the present to embrace the tank. Especially after a counter-productive three-game winning streak highlighted by a 33-point game from soon to be ex-Miami Heat player Dion Waiters. Don't be a hero. Think about your future.

Are you happier now with Justise Winslow on the roster than you would have been with six more wins two years ago, when the Heat ended up snagging him 10th overall in the draft? Of course you are. Does that make you a bad fan? Of course not. It makes you a forward-thinking fan, one that is capable of seeing the reality of the NBA landscape, and knowing it will take a lot more than a few dollars to spend in free agency to form a team that can compete for a title next season.

Experts almost universally agree that this year's NBA Draft will be among the best in recent memory. The Heat have a golden opportunity to add another key contributor at a bargain-basement price. We're at the point where the Heat's best chance to score the infamous "whale" Pat Riley constantly seeks is in draft, not in his preferred free agency.

It's time the Heat pull the plug on this season, trade away any veterans with even minor value on the market, and commit to building the core of their team through the draft. Next year, they can supplement that core by spending dollars on players in free agency.

The Heat are not a year away. Hell, the Heat aren't two years away. But they might be three years away if they add a star in the draft this year, and build a team meant to peak along side him in a few years when there may be a legitimate chance of dethroning LeBron and the Cavaliers.

Embrace the tank, Miami. Don't apologize for being smart, and don't ever feel the need to explain that you're not a bad fan because you can handle a few losses here and there for the betterment of the franchise for years to come.

