Miami Heat Wins Sixth Straight, Moves Into First Place in Southeastern Division

The Heatles aren't back, but Miami's scruffy bunch of locals is playing some kind of basketball.
A day after defeating the Toronto Raptors with an amazing, last-minute basket by shooting guard and long-ball wiz Rodney McGruder, the Heat beat the Indiana Pacers last night for its first win in Indianapolis since LeBron James, Chris Bosh, and Dwyane Wade played together.
The win moved Miami's winning streak to six and shifted the team to first in the Southeastern Division and fourth in the Eastern Conference. McGruder was again the hero, with a decisive three-pointer from 28 feet out that sealed the 114-106 win. Goran Dragic had 20 points, and Hassan Whiteside had his best game in weeks after being out with an injury.
In a year when the Marlins are being dismantled, the Panthers and Dolphins stink, and even Hurricanes football and basketball seem to have collapsed, the Heat is finally giving Miami fans something to hold onto.
McGruder has been the key to the team's recent wins. And interestingly, he played college ball at Kansas State for Miami's Frank Martin, a Cuban-American who attended Florida International University and coached Miami High School during its prime in the early '90s — where, in true Miami fashion, he cheated a little.
As a pro, McGruder played for the Thunder and Celtics before joining the Heat in 2015. And last year, he suffered a stress fracture. This season, though, he is among league leaders in shooting the long ball.
So keep an eye on this 26-year-old. And keep watching the Heat, because at least for now, we have a winner.
