Miami Has the Second-Most Stressed-Out Drivers in America, Study Says

For the past eight years, Miamians have ranked as one of the most stressed-out populations in America. And being trapped in an overpopulated city without adequate public transportation doesn't help. Metrorail sucks so bad it's referred to as "
So we sit in traffic, we scream, we honk our horns into the sky, and we complain loud and often enough to rank as the second-most stressed-out driving community in the United States, according to a study released last week by a job-recruiting website. In time for Halloween, the company looked at which city has the "spookiest" commutes by measuring commute time and relative driving stress. Though it's unclear how that makes anyone's drive "spooky," few Miami drivers would dispute the data.
According to the report, Miamians don't quite have the longest average commutes (that honor goes to those living in D.C., San Francisco, and Chicago), but we really hate our rides to and from work with particularly fiery passion. (This might be due to our unique ability to complain about literally everything around us at all times, but also it really, really sucks to drive in Miami.)
Here's an adorably lazy infographic the website put together:
Miami ranked 13th when it comes to total commute time, but other, more comprehensive studies have placed the Magic City's traffic-congestion ranking much higher: Earlier this year, the traffic-analytics firm Inrix said Miami was the fifth-most congested city in America and the 10th-most traffic-plagued in the world.
The ranking makes sense: Though Miamians might not spend the most time on the road, they do spend an inordinate amount of time around really dangerous drivers and complete morons who refuse to use turn signals. (Anecdotally, Miami drivers also tend to use their horns more often than any other group in the known universe.)
According to the Auto Insurance Center, Miami has the fourth-highest incidence of road rage in America. People are so aggravated on the road that the Miami Herald dispatched two reporters in August to figure out why everyone was so pissed off: They uncovered stories of drivers doing everything from throwing change out windows to brandishing baseball bats at other motorists to shooting people in the head on the road. The problem has worsened as traffic congestion has increased.
Some avoid driving and simply bike instead, but — surprise! — Miami is also one of the
