Miami Has the Second-Most Stressed-Out Drivers in America, Study Says

For the past eight years, Miamians have ranked as one of the most stressed-out populations in America. And being trapped in an overpopulated city without adequate public transportation doesn't help. Metrorail sucks so bad it's referred to as " Metrofail, " and somehow we still haven't figured out a way to build a train across the bay to South Beach.

So we sit in traffic, we scream, we honk our horns into the sky, and we complain loud and often enough to rank as the second-most stressed-out driving community in the United States, according to a study released last week by a job-recruiting website. In time for Halloween, the company looked at which city has the "spookiest" commutes by measuring commute time and relative driving stress. Though it's unclear how that makes anyone's drive "spooky," few Miami drivers would dispute the data.

According to the report, Miamians don't quite have the longest average commutes (that honor goes to those living in D.C., San Francisco, and Chicago), but we really hate our rides to and from work with particularly fiery passion. (This might be due to our unique ability to complain about literally everything around us at all times, but also it really, really sucks to drive in Miami.)