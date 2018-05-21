Miami Could Get Another Week of Endless Rain in Case You Weren't Depressed Enough

Look, we Miamians are spoiled. We know the rest of the world laughs at us when we complain about things like "cloud cover" and "four straight days of drizzle" because we never have to endure things like blizzards, earthquakes, severe droughts, or whatever sort of insane tarantula attacks we're guessing occur in Australia all the time. If you're already laughing at this article, that's fine — this isn't for you. Move along.

Now that it's just us Miamians: We're probably getting a second straight week of rain after already enduring a whole bunch of flood warnings last week! Prepare your galoshes and antidepressant regimens accordingly.

According to the National Weather Service, it has been much rainier than normal all week, and that weather system is still dumping water onto the entire state. But while that system is expected to clear up by midweek, another tropical disturbance brewing in the Gulf of Mexico is set to unleash more rain on Florida by the end of the week.