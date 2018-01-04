It's So Cold There's a Damn Frost Advisory in Miami-Dade Tonight

Miamians take pride in being able to shrug off levels of summer heat that border on nuclear radiation. We regularly debate which windshield sun shades work best to keep our cars from baking while parked outdoors in July. It's not uncommon to see people jogging in hoodies in 90-plus-degree heat as if it were winter.

But we don't mess with the cold. And tonight, thanks to the insane "bomb cyclone" transforming the rest of the United States into a frozen tundra, the National Weather Service has officially issued a "frost advisory" for parts of South Florida tonight, meaning actual ice crystals are expected to form in Western portions of Broward and Miami-Dade Counties. Frost isn't expected in coastal areas such as the cities of Miami and Miami Beach, but western areas, such as Homestead, Kendall, and Wellington, should perhaps stock up on extra blankets and take measures to protect their outdoor foliage.

"A frost advisory means that widespread frost is expected," the NWS announced after 10 a.m. today. "Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered." The agency says low temperatures could hit 33 to 36 degrees. Coastal areas in Palm Beach and Broward Counties are also under a wind-chill advisory, and a rip-current warning is in effect along the Miami-Dade coastline.