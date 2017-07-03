Don't Shoot Your Gun Into the Air to Celebrate Fourth of July, Idiots
We've been doing this for 20 straight years, Miami — you'd think by now we'd have gotten it into our heads that shooting a gun into the air to celebrate big holidays is a very poor life choice. But apparently, this is still a problem large enough that Miami-Dade officials have to gather in a park with big posters of Pitbull to reinforce the message.
So here's your annual reminder for good measure: Don't celebrate your overwhelming patriotism this Fourth of July by shooting your gun.
This morning, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Audrey Edmonson joined police and community leaders in Jefferson Reaves Sr. Park to remind the public of a lesson learned in elementary science: "When a bullet goes up, it always has to come down."
County agencies and Vice @AudreyMEdmonson urge residents to refrain from gun violence at press conference held at Jefferson Reeves Park. pic.twitter.com/j5F0UmKXIp— Miami-Dade Parks (@MiamiDadeParks) July 3, 2017
As part of the Pitbull-sponsored "One Bullet Kills the Party" campaign — now in its 20th year in Miami-Dade — local officials proudly stood behind a large poster of the rapper's famous raised eyebrow overlooking two American staples: a bullet and fireworks.
It's not like Miamians should need a reminder of what happens when guns are fired in public. In 2017 alone, Miami-Dade has had 46 shooting-related deaths. And in the past decade, several innocent bystanders and tourists have been hit by falling bullets fired off in celebration of major holidays.
At today's news conference, Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez urged a general amnesty on gunfire around town.
"We just need to put the guns down, period," he said. "Don't use them on July 4 to shoot up in the air, and don't use them on July 5 either."
Pitbull has been the poster child for stray-bullet campaigns since only 2010, but he seems to be making a difference. The county has avoided any celebratory bullet deaths in recent years.
