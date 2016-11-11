Miami Fans Gave Dwyane Wade The Reception He Deserved When He Returned Last Night

George Martinez

The greatest athlete in the history of South Florida sports history returned to his house last night, and what a night it was. For one night, at least, all was back to normal on Bayside. Dwyane Wade was back on the Miami Heat's floor for a home game, and the crowd chanted his name and cheered him on.

Wait, that's not right at all. Actually everything was screwed up. It was total bullshit.

Dwyane Wade scored 13 points, and missed 12 of 17 shots in the Chicago Bulls 98-95 win over the Heat in Wade's much-anticipated emotional return to American Airlines Arena, but the score and points scored were the least important takeaways from the night's festivities.

From the minute Wade entered the arena he was met with open arms and universal applause.

Dwyane Wade gets the well deserved intro from Mike B and ovation from crowd. pic.twitter.com/ufOHn3h3AF — Will Manso (@WillManso) November 11, 2016

During a break in the first quarter, the Heat played a touching video tribute for Wade that recounted so many of his uncountable memorable moments with the franchise he played his first a dozen years with. The video was heavy on charitable work Wade performed in the City of Miami, memorable highlights over the years, and championship moments from 2006, 2012, and 2013.

Miami has erupted for Wade who's come on court to thank crowd.



Crowd chanting D-Wade! D-Wade! D-Wade — Jorge Sedano (@SedanoESPN) November 11, 2016

As far as the game itself, Wade was his old self at times, and at other times he was literally his old self. Early in the second quarter Wade drove to the hoop and pulled off a vintage Wade up-and-under layup on which he was also fouled. Wade gave his classic "count it" gesture to the fans that have grown accustomed to seeing his subdued celebrations over the years.

Spin move into the reverse layup by Dwyane Wade https://t.co/Z7J6GcMRU1 — The Cauldron (ICYMI) (@CauldronICYMI) November 11, 2016

Fans, as expected, were all over the place during the game. Really, there is no good way to react to having to watch the best player in the history of Florida sports come back in your building wearing the enemies colors. Especially when the payoff for losing said superstar legend was signing guys like Luke Babbitt. One fan even rushed the court in wearing a t-shirt asking Wade to come home.

never had my heart broken until i saw dwyane wade in a bulls uniform — RIP BIG MAKK (@FarFarGone) November 11, 2016

Kid who walked on to Heat court with shirt that said Miami wants Wade back--got escorted out by security pic.twitter.com/DaAHJsiifU — Adam Kuperstein (@AKuperstein) November 11, 2016

Please come back @DwyaneWade @itsgabrielleu. I'm not above begging — Mike Ryan (@MichaelRyanRuiz) November 11, 2016

When Dwyane came into the league, I was drinking Natty Ice out of a red cup. I'm watching this game with a glass of wine and a 4-month-old. — Adam Smoot, Tbh. (@adamsmoot) November 11, 2016

I hope the fans in Miami went insane tonight for D. Wade's first game back in HIS arena. God damn I miss him. — jammasternate (@jammasternate) November 11, 2016

Watching Dwyane Wade play in a Bulls uniform is weird. Watching Dwyane Wade play against the Heat is even weirder! #CHIvsMIA — Ruben (@RNL241510) November 11, 2016