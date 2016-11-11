Miami Fans Gave Dwyane Wade The Reception He Deserved When He Returned Last Night
George Martinez
The greatest athlete in the history of South Florida sports history returned to his house last night, and what a night it was. For one night, at least, all was back to normal on Bayside. Dwyane Wade was back on the Miami Heat's floor for a home game, and the crowd chanted his name and cheered him on.
Wait, that's not right at all. Actually everything was screwed up. It was total bullshit.
Dwyane Wade scored
From the minute Wade entered the arena he was met with open arms and universal applause.
Dwyane Wade & the @chicagobulls take the floor in Miami! #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/AW3cciTo3Q— NBA (@NBA) November 11, 2016
Dwyane Wade gets the well deserved intro from Mike B and ovation from crowd. pic.twitter.com/ufOHn3h3AF— Will Manso (@WillManso) November 11, 2016
It's GAMETIME on TNT! #BullsNation #HEATisOn #NBAVine https://t.co/9niE0AKDfI— NBA (@NBA) November 11, 2016
Wade & Haslem pic.twitter.com/Dor7prUPHI— Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) November 11, 2016
During a break in the first quarter, the Heat played a touching video tribute for Wade that recounted so many of his uncountable memorable moments with the franchise he played his first a dozen years with. The video was heavy on charitable work Wade performed in the City of Miami, memorable highlights over the years, and championship moments from 2006, 2012, and 2013.
Thank you for 13 unforgettable years, @DwyaneWade! pic.twitter.com/K5LcGLbZbv— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 11, 2016
Miami has erupted for Wade who's come on court to thank crowd.— Jorge Sedano (@SedanoESPN) November 11, 2016
Crowd chanting D-Wade! D-Wade! D-Wade
As far as the game itself, Wade was his old self at times, and at other times he was literally his old self. Early in the second quarter Wade drove to the hoop and pulled off a vintage Wade up-and-under layup on which he was also fouled. Wade gave his classic "count it"
Spin move into the reverse layup by Dwyane Wade https://t.co/Z7J6GcMRU1— The Cauldron (ICYMI) (@CauldronICYMI) November 11, 2016
Fans, as expected, were all over the place during the game. Really, there is no good way to react to having to watch the best player in the history of Florida sports come back in your building wearing the enemies colors. Especially when the payoff for losing said superstar legend was signing guys like Luke Babbitt. One fan even rushed the court in wearing a t-shirt asking Wade to come home.
never had my heart broken until i saw dwyane wade in a bulls uniform— RIP BIG MAKK (@FarFarGone) November 11, 2016
Kid who walked on to Heat court with shirt that said Miami wants Wade back--got escorted out by security pic.twitter.com/DaAHJsiifU— Adam Kuperstein (@AKuperstein) November 11, 2016
Please come back @DwyaneWade @itsgabrielleu. I'm not above begging— Mike Ryan (@MichaelRyanRuiz) November 11, 2016
When Dwyane came into the league, I was drinking Natty Ice out of a red cup. I'm watching this game with a glass of wine and a 4-month-old.— Adam Smoot, Tbh. (@adamsmoot) November 11, 2016
I hope the fans in Miami went insane tonight for D. Wade's first game back in HIS arena. God damn I miss him.— jammasternate (@jammasternate) November 11, 2016
Watching Dwyane Wade play in a Bulls uniform is weird. Watching Dwyane Wade play against the Heat is even weirder! #CHIvsMIA— Ruben (@RNL241510) November 11, 2016
I learned 3 things tonight:— dylan 2-4 (@djl_137__) November 11, 2016
1) I do NOT miss Dwyane Wade
2) The future is bright in Miami
3) NBA refs are really bad
