Miami Fans Gave Dwyane Wade The Reception He Deserved When He Returned Last Night

Friday, November 11, 2016 at 8 a.m.
By Ryan Yousefi
George Martinez
The greatest athlete in the history of South Florida sports history returned to his house last night, and what a night it was. For one night, at least, all was back to normal on Bayside. Dwyane Wade was back on the Miami Heat's floor for a home game, and the crowd chanted his name and cheered him on.

Wait, that's not right at all. Actually everything was screwed up. It was total bullshit.

Dwyane Wade scored 13 points, and missed 12 of 17 shots in the Chicago Bulls 98-95 win over the Heat in Wade's much-anticipated emotional return to American Airlines Arena, but the score and points scored were the least important takeaways from the night's festivities.

From the minute Wade entered the arena he was met with open arms and universal applause.

During a break in the first quarter, the Heat played a touching video tribute for Wade that recounted so many of his uncountable memorable moments with the franchise he played his first a dozen years with. The video was heavy on charitable work Wade performed in the City of Miami, memorable highlights over the years, and championship moments from 2006, 2012, and 2013.

As far as the game itself, Wade was his old self at times, and at other times he was literally his old self. Early in the second quarter Wade drove to the hoop and pulled off a vintage Wade up-and-under layup on which he was also fouled. Wade gave his classic "count it" gesture to the fans that have grown accustomed to seeing his subdued celebrations over the years.

Fans, as expected, were all over the place during the game. Really, there is no good way to react to having to watch the best player in the history of Florida sports come back in your building wearing the enemies colors. Especially when the payoff for losing said superstar legend was signing guys like Luke Babbitt. One fan even rushed the court in wearing a t-shirt asking Wade to come home.

