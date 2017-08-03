Miami Dolphins Should Sign Colin Kaepernick

If Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill can’t play after reinjuring his left knee during practice this week, team owner Stephen Ross likely won't hesitate to sign Colin Kaepernick. Unlike Baltimore Ravens majority owner Steve Bisciotti and other NFL team rulers, Ross won't let the former San Francisco 49ers signal caller’s recent controversies stop the Dolphins from getting a championship-caliber replacement to step in for Tannehill.

Besides, Ross has shown empathy for African-Americans' daily struggles.

Last season, Kaepernick infuriated a small racist segment of NFL fans and sports pundits by taking a knee during the singing of the National Anthem to protest police brutality against blacks. In response, a group of Dolphins joined him in solidarity. Following the Dolphins' first game, Ross told reporters he supported the players and didn’t view their actions as disrespectful.