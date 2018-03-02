Miami Dolphins Should Trade Ryan Tannehill and Start Over

Recently, rumors have swirled that the Miami Dolphins want to trade Jarvis Landry in order to jump into the first five picks of April's NFL draft so they can snatch an elite-quarterback prospect. That would raise an obvious question: Uh, so what's up with Ryan Tannehill? Head coach Adam Gase publicly backed Tannehill this week as the team's starter, but why would the Fins be looking to trade away prime assets to find his backup if they were so content with Tannehill?

That makes no sense. It's just another example of the Dolphins chasing their own tail and never committing to a master plan that makes any sense for the future of the franchise. They need to get it together and make a quick decision. The Fins should trade Tannehill and get to the future now. Not next season. Not if Tannehill tears a knee again in training camp. Tomorrow, because fans are sick of waiting.

Just go full Marlins and start over. It's a wrap. Stop kidding yourselves.