Miami Dolphins Should Sign Johnny Manziel

For Miami Dolphins fans, Ryan Tannehill's knee injury on one of the first days of training camp set an all-time record for quickest disappointment. Normally, the Dolphins wait until the actual regular season begins to rip out fans' hearts, so seeing the star quarterback succumb to a serious knee injury in early August was a new high score of suck. It's rare that the Fins wreck your hopes and dreams before Labor Day, but here we are, picking up the pieces.

While many right-thinking people urged the Dolphins to sign Colin Kaepernick to replace Tannehill, the team ended up bringing in recently retired Jay Cutler on Sunday to take over the starting job .

There is another guy, though, that the Dolphins should take a flier on. A backup plan, if you will. A player that is certainly worthy of third-string break-in-case-of-emergency status. Someone who wouldn't require the sort of $10 million deal Cutler received.