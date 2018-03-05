Miami Dolphins Should Draft QB Lamar Jackson, the NFL's Most Explosive Prospect

The Miami Dolphins are boring. They lack star power. They aren't appointment television unless you're marking it in your calendar to miss their games. Their decades-old sad act has their fans finding much more in common with apathetic Marlins lovers than they do Heat Nation. The Dolphins are in desperate need of an exciting change of course, and fast, or South Florida will lose interest.

So this offseason, the Dolphins need to take some chances. It's time for them to roll the dice and look to the future, not the past, of the NFL. It's time for the Dolphins to do something outside the box and select record-breaking Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson in this year's NFL draft.

Not Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield. Not UCLA's Josh Rosen. And definitely not Wyoming's Josh Allen. Lamar Jackson. He's the home-run swing.