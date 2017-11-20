Dolphins Should Cut Jay Cutler After Terrible Performance Against the Bucs

Here lies the 2017 Miami Dolphins season, gone far too soon. It is likely to be survived by Adam Gase, a coach who refuses to shoulder any of the team's losses; Mike Tannenbaum, a general manager you wouldn't trust balancing your checkbook; and Stephen Ross, an owner who is good at building world-class things as long as they aren't football organizations.

Other than that, there's no telling who will survive this mess. The only thing certain is that Jay Cutler won't. He shouldn't survive this week after his three-interception performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past Sunday. He should be cut. Gone. Free to pursue his broadcasting career, vacation, or a role in a Netflix drama. Anything but more starts for the Dolphins. Miami should cut him and move on.

The team's 30-20 loss to the Bucs ripped the life-support cord out of the wall. At 4-6, the Fins would likely have to win the rest of their games to make the playoffs, and two of their remaining games come against the New England Patriots. So, yeah, that's a wrap for these Dolphins. You can go ahead and bookmark your favorite NFL mock-draft sites.