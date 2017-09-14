NFL Royally Screws the Dolphins After Hurricane Irma

While the rest of the NFL was engulfed in the hope and excitement that comes with the first week of a new season, the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers sat at home, watching Hurricane Irma plow through their hometowns. The NFL did the right thing by canceling their game and deciding to make it up November 19, a week when both teams were supposed to have a bye.

But the NFL still found a way to screw over the Dolphins. By playing during their bye week, both teams now must face a grueling 16-week NFL slate without a week of rest. Even worse for the Dolphins, one of those 16 straight games is in London, where they will take on the New Orleans Saints October 1.