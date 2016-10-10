Miami Dolphins Need to Drop Ryan Tannehill Now
|
The Miami Dolphins season is over, and so is Ryan Tannehill's time quarterbacking this team. The Dolphins 30-17 loss to the hapless Tennessee Titans on Sunday dropped the Dolphins to 1-4 on the year, and for all intents and purposes left them out of the playoff picture.
No person in their right mind can watch this team play football and realistically think they have a shot of turning things around. Not with the Pittsburgh Steelers next up, and definitely not with Ryan Tannehill under center. Fans want to blame everyone but the Dolphins quarterback for his failures over the last five years, but it's time for everyone to realize Tannehill himself is the problem — not the solution.
After years of watching No. 17 try to figure it out on the fly, it's time for the Dolphins to cut bait and find themselves an actual NFL quarterback who can overcome the
Ryan Tannehill is not that guy, he has never been that guy, and he never will be that guy. Just look at what he did against the completely average Titans yesterday: 12/18 passing for 191 yards, one pick and zero touchdowns. He was also sacked six times and came out with a QB rating of 17.5. That is bad.
Still don't believe he's awful? Ask Twitter. Everyone knows Twitter is never wrong, so you can take it to the bank that Ryan Tannehill is terrible at the NFL.
Trump: "before you solve the problem you got to say the name."— Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) October 10, 2016
Me: "Ryan Tannehill"
Literally watched Dolphins fans burn a Tannehill jersey in the parking lot after the game. That says it all.— Jaime (@jaimejoshi) October 9, 2016
