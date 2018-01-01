The Miami Dolphins Season Finally Finishes After Loss to Buffalo

If your New Year's resolution was not to waste any more of your life on the Miami Dolphins, you're good to go until at least September. Or maybe you're really super-interested the underrated free agents the Dolphins sign after April's NFL Draft — um, no, it's a lost cause.
The Dolphins lost again on Sunday, this time 22-16 to the Buffalo Bills. Depending on whom you ask, that's either good or bad news. The good news is the loss improved the Dolphins draft position to the slot. The bad is the Dolphins just completed another 6-10 season, and you're just a little bit more dead inside for having witnessed it.
The "highlight" of the game, if you want to call it that, was a fight that broke out after a Jarvis Landry touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Landry and Kenyan Drake were subsequently ejected. Good times.
Crazy scene for Bills/Dolphins in Miami.pic.twitter.com/dOaFILptw5— LeadingNFL ™ (@LeadingNFL) January 1, 2018
Now, the Dolphins enter yet another offseason with pretty much the same issues and questions they've had to face for the last 20 years.
They'll start next season not knowing whether they have the right coach in Adam Gase, who underwhelmed this year after a promising first season leading the team. Gase was sold as an offensive guru when Stephen Ross hired him to turn the franchise around, yet two years into his tenure the Dolphins have one of the worst offenses in the NFL.
They'll wonder all summer if the knees of their starting quarterback, Ryan Tannehill, can make it through an entire NFL season without breaking down again and thus wasting away another season. As of now, no one has any idea of what Ryan Tannehill will be in 2018, seeing as it's been a year-and-a-half since anyone saw him play football.
They'll attempt to rebuild their offensive line for the umpteenth time. They'll likely drop more high draft picks and millions of dollars into a part of the team that has been invested in more than any team has invested in anything in that time.
They'll have huge salary cap decisions on both sides of the ball, including whether to bring back Ndamukong Suh or Jarvis Landry on deals that will eat up a huge percentage of the cap with so many holes to fill.
And finally, the Dolphins will need to take a good look in the mirror and decide if they are entering a season that has "win now" in the cards, or if they need to tear the entire thing down and rebuild it — again. They'll need to figure out if they are a piece away or 25 pieces away. If they believe the latter is closer to the truth, they'll need to Marlins the entire roster and keep what makes sense in the long term, such as running back Kenyan Drake.
For now, we all get a break from the Dolphins. Sundays are free again for a while. So there is that.
