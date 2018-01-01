The Miami Dolphins Season Finally Finishes After Loss to Buffalo

If your New Year's resolution was not to waste any more of your life on the Miami Dolphins, you're good to go until at least September. Or maybe you're really super-interested the underrated free agents the Dolphins sign after April's NFL Draft — um, no, it's a lost cause.

The Dolphins lost again on Sunday, this time 22-16 to the Buffalo Bills. Depending on whom you ask, that's either good or bad news. The good news is the loss improved the Dolphins draft position to the slot. The bad is the Dolphins just completed another 6-10 season, and you're just a little bit more dead inside for having witnessed it.

The "highlight" of the game, if you want to call it that, was a fight that broke out after a Jarvis Landry touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Landry and Kenyan Drake were subsequently ejected. Good times.