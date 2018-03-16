Without Any Stars, Miami Dolphins Are Now the NFL's Least Interesting Team

Before last season, any NFL fan asked to name the Miami Dolphins' biggest star could list at least a few options: Jarvis Landry, Mike Pouncey, Jay Ajayi, Ndamukong Suh, and maybe Ryan Tannehill. Now, after a slew of offseason moves, that list has dwindled to one: Tannehill, who hasn't played football for the Dolphins in 19 months.

It's tough to imagine what kind of merchandise fills out the Dolphins' pro shops these days. Is there a Fins jersey that's safe to buy? You're better off getting a No. 13 Dan Marino, which says a lot about the current state of the franchise. Or you could roll the dice and buy a Danny Amendola jersey. Your call. All in all, the Dolphins have an obvious problem heading into an extremely important season: the lack top-flight talent.