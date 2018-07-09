Dolphins Have Very Mediocre Fans, Study Finds

According to a new study conducted by a professor at Emory University, Dolphins fans rank among their peers pretty much exactly where the Dolphins have on the field for the last two decades: Right smack-dab in the middle. For a team that routinely finishes 7-9, having the 14th-best fans actually makes a whole lot of sense. With the upcoming season just a few weeks away, both the Fins and their fans have a chance to shoot a bit higher this year.

The study, which author Michael Lewis says offers a scientific basis for the "best" fanbase in the NFL, considered the average of three main criteria: fan equity (tickets sold and overall financial support), social media equity (fans' participation in online communities such as Twitter and Facebook), and road equity (how well fans travel to away games).