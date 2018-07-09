Dolphins Have Very Mediocre Fans, Study Finds

According to a new study conducted by a professor at Emory University, Dolphins fans rank among their peers pretty much exactly where the Dolphins have on the field for the last two decades: Right smack-dab in the middle. For a team that routinely finishes 7-9, having the 14th-best fans actually makes a whole lot of sense. With the upcoming season just a few weeks away, both the Fins and their fans have a chance to shoot a bit higher this year.
The study, which author Michael Lewis says offers a scientific basis for the "best" fanbase in the NFL, considered the average of three main criteria: fan equity (tickets sold and overall financial support), social media equity (fans' participation in online communities such as Twitter and Facebook), and road equity (how well fans travel to away games).
The Dolphins ranked as the 15th best team in terms of financial support, 23rd best at social media participation, and 9th best in terms fans traveling out of South Florida. Add all those rankings up together and you get a mighty mediocre average of the 14th-best fans in the NFL.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
As you might expect, the Dallas Cowboys claimed the top spot in the study, followed by the two teams that met in the Super Bowl last season: the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles. Last on the list were the Tennessee Titans, the Los Angeles Rams, and surprisingly, the Kansas City Chiefs. As far as the AFC East goes, Dolphins fans beat out the New York Jets (15th) and the Buffalo Bills (18th).
While 14th-best isn't exactly the worst ranking, it would be hard to blame Dolphins fans for investing less and less money, time, and resources into the team. The Dolphins haven't won a playoff game since 2000, and have only made it to the postseason three times in the last 18 years.
Considering Dan Marino will turn 57 in September and the Dolphins have only won a single playoff game since he retired, it's not all that crazy that Fins fans aren't that motivated to tweet about their team.
But if there is one thing we know about Miami fans, it's that if the Dolphins start winning, their supporters will begin to creep up lists like these. Like it or not, Miami loves a winner. The Dolphins haven't been a winner in a long time, so a 14th best ranking for fan support isn't actually all that bad.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!