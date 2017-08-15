This Season Will Prove Again That Dolphins Fans Are Among NFL's Most Loyal

How did you become a Miami Dolphins fan? That simple question has a seemingly endless number of answers. No matter how each of us got here, here we are, rooting for the Dolphins year in and year out, enduring the inevitable early-season disappointments, the crushing midseason defeats, and the late-season collapses. If you're still with us at this point, you are a real one.

Some die-hards get tons of credit for sticking by historically awful teams: Browns fans, Cubs faithful (before last season), Cleveland Indians true believers. But the honest truth is that today, Dolphins Nation belongs on any list of America's most unreasonably loyal devotees.

There's no Dolphins bandwagon. Being a Fins fan today is very much an until-death- do- us-part pact. Once you're in, you're in. Sure, the true OG Miami fans still remember the highs of Dan Marino. But far more of us have lived through only the depths of cheering a Cleo Lemon pass to Greg Camarillo that prevented a winless season in 2007. No matter: Dolphins fans have stood by their team.