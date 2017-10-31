Coke-Snorting Dolphins Coach Is the Funniest Miami Halloween Costume of 2017

To be honest, a cocaine-addicted Miami Dolphins executive costume would have made sense for each of the past 50 Halloweens. But after Fins offensive line coach Chris Foerster was caught on video earlier this month snorting cocaine in the team's offices, asking to lick cocaine off a Nevada model's "pussy," and using said model as a "cocaine platter," the now-disgraced coach had to expect that some Schadenfreude-obsessed folks would make fun of him at Halloween parties.

Well, the internet sure delivered: As of 3 p.m. today, "disgraced Dolphins coach" remains the funniest Miami-themed costume of the year.

Former Miami dolphin coach pic.twitter.com/LSCtvKrr4x — Stanley Sthilaire (@stanleyhilaire2) October 31, 2017

It helps that sport-themed costumes are far and away the easiest outfits to pull off: All it takes to complete a Foerster costume is a Dolphins T-shirt, maybe a clipboard, and some white makeup or talcum powder around your nostrils. (Or depending upon your proximity to South Florida and/or a nightclub, you might even get away with carrying actual yeyo out in the open — who's going to know?)