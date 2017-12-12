Everyone Agrees the Dolphins Finally Beat Patriots Because of Miami's Sweet Throwback Uniforms

The Miami Dolphins beat the New England Patriots 27-20 Monday night in undoubtedly Miami's best performance of the season. Jay Cutler threw three pretty touchdowns. Kenyan Drake looked like a Pro Bowl running back, racking up more than 200 all-purpose yards. And on defense, second-year cornerback Xavien Howard looked like Deion Sanders while picking off Tom Brady twice.

The Dolphins played so well it almost makes you angry because now you know they had this sort of performance in them all this time.

But enough about the game. Let's talk about clothes. More specific, let's discuss the Dolphins' amazing throwback jerseys that the entire internet agrees need to become permanent as soon as possible. The Fins' superclean throwbacks are intended to look reminiscent of their inaugural 1966 look.