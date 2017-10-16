How the Heck Do the Dolphins Have a Winning Record Now?

Miami has the Dolphins, the greatest football team. For one half. In Atlanta. On October 15, 2017, at least. Hey, when you're a Dolphins fan, you celebrate the small victories along the way. You never know when the next one will come along.

The Dolphins made history in the first half this past Sunday, doing something no NFL team has done in 13 seasons. They became the first team without an offensive touchdown in the first half of its first five games since the 2004 Browns. Thirty minutes of football, zero points. By halftime, they trailed the Falcons 17-0.

Here we go again, right? Wrong!