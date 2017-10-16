How the Heck Do the Dolphins Have a Winning Record Now?

Miami has the Dolphins, the greatest football team. For one half. In Atlanta. On October 15, 2017, at least. Hey, when you're a Dolphins fan, you celebrate the small victories along the way. You never know when the next one will come along.
The Dolphins made history in the first half this past Sunday, doing something no NFL team has done in 13 seasons. They became the first team without an offensive touchdown in the first half of its first five games since the 2004 Browns. Thirty minutes of football, zero points. By halftime, they trailed the Falcons 17-0.
Here we go again, right? Wrong!
The Dolphins came out of the locker room and played a nearly perfect second half behind a rumbling Jay Ajayi (who ended up tearing through 130 yards), a suddenly competent Jay Cutler (who threw two second-half touchdown passes), and a defensive line that blew up anything the Atlanta Falcons tried to do after the intermission.
With the Fins suddenly leading 20-17 with just over 40 seconds left, the Falcons drove deep into Dolphins territory, in prime position to send the game into overtime or, worse, crush Miami's hopes and dreams harder than Chris Foerster crushed lines of cocaine off his office desk.
Enter Dolphins Pro Bowl safety Reshad Jones. Game. Over. Comeback complete. Dolphins move to 3-2, somehow.
RT MiamiDolphins: RESHAD JONES!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/zfcDR5rpTb— Audible Sports (@AudibleSports) October 15, 2017
After the play, Jones — who went to Booker T. Washington High School in Georgia and played collegiately for the Georgia Bulldogs — did his best Dion Waiters impression, declaring Atlanta "his city."
RT @mfr234: 9 months later, Reshad Jones does the Dion Waiters in Atlanta! pic.twitter.com/tH72GZAqqW— teezy (@_yrbteezy) October 15, 2017
.@ReshadJones9 out here unlocking another @xbox achievement in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/tKthIYKZdQ— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 15, 2017
In case you forgot how Waiters' version went down, here's a reminder of how he claimed ownership of Miami after his game-winning shot against the Golden State Warriors in January:
Dion Waiters: "This is my city" pic.twitter.com/k5lMBskJlJ— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 24, 2017
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Of course, before there
(2009) Dwyane Wade with the steal and game winner at the buzzer! Crazy. @DwyaneWade pic.twitter.com/RQCpKHTx1N— Timeless Sports (@timelesssports_) October 16, 2017
That'll do, Reshad. That'll do. The Dolphins are now 3-2 and in second place in the AFC East. That sentence is a completely true thing that is not #FakeNews. Don't question it. Just let it take over your body, and ride the wave of positive emotions all the way through Monday.
Definitely a surprise win, ugly as shit but w/e pic.twitter.com/Mhq1Ub9Lb9— Mr 20% (@EvBalls) October 15, 2017
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!