Video: Miami-Dade Cop Punches Woman in the Face at Canes Game

The swagger is back, baby! The University of Miami Hurricanes are winning nationally televised games, threatening a national title run, and pissing off racists by wearing huge gold jewelry. And this past Saturday, delirious Canes fans finally turned Hard Rock Stadium into something approximating the glory days at the Orange Bowl.

Of course a Hurricane party sometimes gets a little out of hand, which seems to have been the case for 30-year-old fan Bridget Freitas. Police say that she was drunk and disorderly and that when they began to haul her out of the stands, she smacked one of the cops in the face.

It's what came next that has the incident all over the national news, though: One of the officers carrying her, a muscular, so-far-unidentified man, punched her in the face after she slapped him. The brutal exchange was caught on cell-phone video: