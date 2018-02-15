Miami-Dade Might Bar Employers From Retaliating Against Evacuated Employees

As Hurricane Irma barreled toward Florida last summer, some workers faced an impossible decision: follow evacuation orders and risk being fired, or stay in the path of what officials were calling a storm of catastrophic, never-before-seen proportions.

In Naples, the city manager said he planned to fire an employee in the community services department who refused to work during Irma. In Jacksonville, a Pizza Hut manager posted a sign warning that workers would be disciplined for failing to show up for their shifts. A nonprofit workers' rights group, Central Florida Jobs With Justice, began compiling data about how employees were being treated by their bosses.

Florida has no law barring employers from firing or punishing staff for evacuating during emergencies — even if the evacuation was mandatory. But five months after Irma, the Miami-Dade County Commission is considering making one of its own.