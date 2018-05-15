Miami-Dade County Will Vote This Week to Bring Formula One Race to Downtown

Formula One racing is already cruising a fast track to bring a high-octane Grand Prix to downtown Miami by 2019. The city commission voted last week to begin negotiating with the international race organization to hash out the details. Now Miami-Dade County will weigh in on the idea, which has drawn opposition from a conservative political action committee and downtown residents already fed up with loud events at Bayfront Park.

The county commission is set to vote Thursday on whether to authorize Mayor Carlos Gimenez to join in the negotiations with Formula One. The resolution from Commissioners Sally Heyman and Jose "Pepe" Diaz notes a Grand Prix is "one of the world's most powerful tourism advertisements for the city hosting the race."

The City of Miami is already all-in on the idea, with commissioners voting last Thursday to let City Manager Emilio Gonzalez negotiate with the international race giant, which runs races directly through city streets instead of on a NASCAR-style loop.