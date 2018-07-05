Miami-Dade County Offers Just $500 to Seniors Whose Homes Were Ruined by I-95

After the state of Florida expanded Interstate 95 in the '90s, only a few feet separated America's busiest highway from houses along NW Sixth Avenue in Miami-Dade County. Residents organized, and their protests seemed to work — in 2002, former Commissioner Barbara Carey-Shuler met with three of the homeowners, who say she promised the county would buy their properties and relocate them to safer housing at no cost.

But after the county dragged its feet for more than 15 years, the three seniors filed a lawsuit against Miami-Dade and the Florida Department of Transportation in May. Now, just one week after New Times chronicled the homeowners' plight in a cover story, Miami-Dade attorneys have offered the homeowners a new settlement: Just $500 each.