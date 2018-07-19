Miami-Dade County Might Require Employees to Take Starbucks' Anti-Bias Training

After a barista in Philadelphia called police on two black men waiting for a friend, Starbucks temporarily closed 8,000 stores to train its U.S. employees about how not to be horribly biased toward customers. The Seattle-based company said it would continue to introduce anti-bias initiatives and publicly released its May 29 training materials online for others to use.

Now the same training could be coming to police and other county employees in Miami-Dade. This past Monday, the government operations committee voted unanimously in favor of Commissioner Barbara Jordan's idea to bring the program to the county's 25,000 employees.

"In terms of training, it's about making sure we are keeping up with modern technology and ideas and how we do things," Jordan tells New Times. "Anything we can do to be preventative in nature, I think we should do."