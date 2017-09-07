Miami-Dade County Expands Mandatory Evacuation Zone to Much of Downtown and Mainland

With roughly 72 hours before Hurricane Irma is projected to hit Miami as a Category 4 or 5 storm , weather forecasts continue to worsen for central Miami. In response, county Mayor Carlos Gimenez Thursday afternoon announced just after 2:15 that he's expanding mandatory evacuation zones. Those living in storm-surge zones B and C have now been ordered to leave their homes.

Previously, only residents in Zone A and barrier islands in Zone B were ordered out. The new order includes a huge swath of the city — the entire corridor along Biscayne Boulevard, from 119th Street south to the Florida Keys, has been ordered to leave. Zones B and C also extend into most of downtown Miami and Brickell, as well as portions of Homestead, Cutler Bay, Pinecrest, South Miami, Miami Shores, and other parts of the area.

(You can find more information on the evacuation order at miamidade.gov/emergency. You can also use this interactive map to find out if your home sits in an evacuation area.)