Miami-Dade Commissioners Want to Start Charging Riders to Use Metromover

For years, anyone who hopped onto Miami's Metromover paid a quarter per ride. But in 2002, voters approved a half-penny sales tax that made Metromover free. Ridership soared to 9 million annually in the early 2000s and then peaked again with a surge of new development downtown in recent years.

Today the county operates Metromover at a loss of $13.5 million a year. But this week, two Miami-Dade commissioners say they want to start charging riders to use the rail system, which services downtown Miami, Brickell, Park West, and Omni. A joint item by Barbara Jordan and Sally Heyman on today's transit committee agenda asks Mayor Carlos Gimenez's office to consider the feasibility of adding a fare.

Their argument: It's unfair that wealthier residents in downtown and Brickell get to use public transit for free while lower-income riders spread throughout the county have to pay $2.25 to use the bus or Metrorail.