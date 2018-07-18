 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
Miami-Dade Commissioners Want to Start Charging Riders to Use Metromover
Photo by JoeDaMadMan / Wikimedia Commons

Miami-Dade Commissioners Want to Start Charging Riders to Use Metromover

Jessica Lipscomb | July 18, 2018 | 8:00am
AA

For years, anyone who hopped onto Miami's Metromover paid a quarter per ride. But in 2002, voters approved a half-penny sales tax that made Metromover free. Ridership soared to 9 million annually in the early 2000s and then peaked again with a surge of new development downtown in recent years.

Today the county operates Metromover at a loss of $13.5 million a year. But this week, two Miami-Dade commissioners say they want to start charging riders to use the rail system, which services downtown Miami, Brickell, Park West, and Omni. A joint item by Barbara Jordan and Sally Heyman on today's transit committee agenda asks Mayor Carlos Gimenez's office to consider the feasibility of adding a fare.

Related Stories

Their argument: It's unfair that wealthier residents in downtown and Brickell get to use public transit for free while lower-income riders spread throughout the county have to pay $2.25 to use the bus or Metrorail.

"The people-mover is free for those people going from office to office or building to building downtown, yet the working poor out in the community continue to pay," Jordan says. "We need to develop something that's fair and equitable to everyone who’s riding transit in Miami-Dade."

Heyman, who echoed Jordan's concerns, most recently brought up the idea of charging $1 per ride for Metromover at a county meeting in May.

Jordan and Heyman have made similar proposals over the years without success. The two commissioners formally introduced the idea of a Metromover fare in 2014, only to have their suggestion shut down by colleagues in the spring of 2015. The next year, Jordan tried to put the question on the ballot for voters to decide but was blocked by the rest of the commission.

In earlier debates about the fare, commissioners such as Dennis Moss have argued it would be exorbitantly expensive to install the equipment necessary to charge riders. But Jordan and Heyman now say app technology has evolved enough to allow people to pay the fare on their smartphones.

"To me, those excuses for why we haven't done it in the past just don't exist anymore," Jordan says.

Although it's unclear if some commissioners are warming up to the idea, Gimenez has been steadfastly opposed to the idea of a Metromover fare and isn't likely to change his mind. The county mayor has previously said charging a fare would be reneging on the promises the county laid out during the half-penny sales tax discussions in 2002.

“Gimenez does not believe that we should break another promise from the half-penny," the mayor’s spokesman, Michael Hernandez, told the Miami Herald in 2016.

 
Jessica Lipscomb is a staff writer for Miami New Times and an enthusiastic Florida Woman. Born and raised in Orlando, she has been a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >