Miami-Dade Commissioners Vote to Expand Use of Questionable Gunshot-Detection Technology

Miami-Dade might expand its use of ShotSpotter, which the county previously abandoned over concerns about its effectiveness.

In 2012, Miami-Dade County became one of the first places to test a gunshot-detection technology called ShotSpotter, which uses acoustic sensors to alert police to gunfire. But after a year of the pilot program, the county abandoned the system over concerns about its effectiveness: Officers were able to confirm only 50 shootings of 1,000 supposedly detected by ShotSpotter, and the department couldn't point to a single crime the technology helped solve.

"Providing specific instances in which the ShotSpotter system was responsible for the apprehension of a subject or the recovery of a firearm has proven difficult," a 2013 county memo says.

Despite those criticisms, the county revived the program in 2016, at a cost of $2.6 million to taxpayers. Now even more money might be spent on ShotSpotter. This past Thursday, members of the county's Chairman's Policy Council voted unanimously to add more neighborhoods to the coverage area.