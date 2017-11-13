Miami Blows $75,000 Defending Cops Who Stalked State Trooper

Florida's law enforcement community is staffed by far too many adult children. Just ask State Trooper Donna Jane Watts. In October 2011, Watts stopped a City of Miami cop traveling 120 mph on the highway and arrested him; in retaliation, 88 police officers used the confidential police driver database to stalk her. Watts sued and later said in court that officers in multiple departments prank-ordered pizzas to be delivered to her house and smeared feces on her car as revenge for her trying to stop a rogue cop from accidentally killing someone on the road.

Somehow, despite the fact that the five City of Miami officers involved admitted they accessed Watts' private information, a federal appeals court ruled in February that the officers did nothing wrong. But that doesn't mean the ordeal wasn't a massive waste of time and resources. At this week's city commission meeting, Miami lawmakers are scheduled to pay $75,000 in attorneys' fees to the two law firms that defended the five officers.

Of that amount, $25,000 will be sent to Rober Buschel, the Fraternal Order of Police lawyer from Fort Lauderdale who's also defending Donald Trump's former adviser Roger Stone in the ongoing federal investigation into the Trump campaign's ties with Russia. The other $50,000 will go to the firm Rice Pugatch Robinson Storfer & Cohen.