Miami Cop Charged With Snorting Cocaine Inside E11even Nightclub

According to a lawsuit filed in Miami-Dade County Court, Miami Police Officer Adrian Santos was thrown out of the downtown Miami nightclub E11even in the early-morning hours of November 18, tossed into the back of a cop car, and given a drug test. He was quickly fired but claims in court he had no idea why.

Today prosecutors filled in some blanks: The Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office charged Santos with cocaine possession after security cameras caught the off-duty cop snorting coke inside the popular club known for its gyrating, topless women.

"Witnesses indicated that Santos was allegedly observed with a plastic baggie containing a white, powdery substance and was observed allegedly inhaling some of the white powder," State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced in a news release. "The nightclub's surveillance video appears to support this observation."