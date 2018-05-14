Joe Carollo Doubles Down on His Racist Asian Joke Against Ken Russell

The buzzed-on-the-sides, long-on-top haircut is now so ubiquitous among millennials that it has passed the point of even seeming edgy or new at this point. Among hipster-fashion types, the shaggy '70s look is in vogue, and most rock bands and male models are growing their hair out into mop-tops once more. Buzzing the sides of your head is simply a sign of basic grooming and fashion sense in 2018: It looks clean, tidy, and uncontroversial.

That is, unless you're an Asian-American man and you cross paths with Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo, who freaked out last week when he saw fellow Commissioner Ken Russell sporting the buzzed-sides style and publicly compared him to Kim Jong-un.

And now, rather than apologize for that remark, Carollo instead doubled down and posted his own Twitter meme yesterday comparing Russell — Miami's first elected Asian-American politician — to the North Korean dictator once more.