menu

Miami Coffee Shop Busted for Selling Over-the-Counter Cocaine

A Brutal Murder Sparks Debate on How to Treat Miami's Mentally Ill Homeless


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Miami Coffee Shop Busted for Selling Over-the-Counter Cocaine

Friday, December 9, 2016 at 1:41 p.m.
By Jerry Iannelli
Miami Coffee Shop Busted for Selling Over-the-Counter Cocaine
Photo by marcusrg / Flickr
A A

On September 1, a Miami-Dade Police detective walked into Kareta Kafe on Bird Road in West Miami-Dade and sat down at the bar. He ordered a beer, which the bartender happily handed over.

He then ordered $20 worth of cocaine, and the bartender gave him that too.

According to police reports, Kareta Kafe was operating under the most aggressively South Florida business model: Undercover cops say they spent two months blatantly ordering cocaine at Kareta — including one huge, $140 "eightball" — all while calmly sipping beer, coffee, whiskey, and bottled water at the bar.

Related Stories

After a three-month investigation, cops raided Kareta Kafe yesterday and arrested at least three people for cocaine possession.

The cafe was apparently an intense place to hang out on a weekday evening: After the cops' first coke buy September 1, one officer said a sex worker walked right up to him and asked for a hit of yeyo in exchange for "a sexual act of manual stimulation, commonly referred to as a hand job, in the bathroom." The cop declined, pretending he'd bought the drugs for a friend, but the prostitute still charged him a $5 "entertainment fee" for chatting him up, which the cop paid. (The sex worker was also arrested.)

The same cop then returned a week later, sat at a gambling machine, and ordered cocaine from the bartender, Carolina Hernandez, in the open yet again. This time, Hernandez whipped the coke out from her bra and traded it for $20.

The police then upped the ante: On September 29, the undercover cop called Hernandez and asked if she had a three-gram eightball available. That's a lot of drugs, and the cops say Hernandez actually asked why the officer needed that much cocaine. The officer lied again and said he had a small base of clients that seriously needed some drugs.

Unfazed, police say, Hernandez then placed eight small baggies of coke on the bar and said the haul would cost $140. On October 12, the cop walked in, ordered some coffee and a bottle of water, and another eightball of blow. That order cost $150 — including the cocaine, coffee, water, and a tip.

Upcoming Events

On November 3, an undercover cop walked into Kareta and ordered a shot of whiskey and $40 in coke from a different bartender, Esther Nayibe. She charged him $10 for the shot — and then the same sex worker from before walked over, took the cop to the bathroom, and traded the cocaine.

On December 8, the cops finally raided Kareta Kafe: In addition to arresting the two bartenders, police noticed a third woman hanging out at the south end of the bar.

After walking over and questioning her, they searched a red plastic bag she had slung over her shoulder. They found roughly a half-gram of coke inside, along with a plastic straw.

Jerry Iannelli
Jerry Iannelli is Miami New Times’ daily-news reporter. He graduated with honors from Temple University in Philadelphia, where he developed a reputation for pestering college officials until they cursed at him. He then earned his master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University. He moved to South Florida in 2015.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2016 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >