Miami Coffee Shop Busted for Selling Over-the-Counter Cocaine
On September 1, a Miami-Dade Police detective walked into
He then ordered $20 worth of cocaine, and the bartender gave him that too.
According to police reports,
After a three-month investigation, cops raided
The cafe was apparently an intense place to hang out on a weekday evening: After the cops' first coke buy September 1, one officer said a sex worker walked right up to him and asked for a hit of yeyo in exchange for "a sexual act of manual stimulation, commonly referred to as a hand job, in the bathroom." The cop declined, pretending he'd bought the drugs for a friend, but the prostitute still charged him a $5 "entertainment fee" for chatting him up, which the cop paid. (The sex worker was also arrested.)
The same cop then returned a week later, sat at a gambling machine, and ordered cocaine from the bartender, Carolina Hernandez, in the open yet again. This time, Hernandez whipped the coke out from her bra and traded it for $20.
The police then upped the ante: On September 29, the undercover cop called Hernandez and asked if she had a three-gram
Unfazed, police say, Hernandez then placed eight small baggies of coke on the
On November 3, an undercover cop walked into
On December 8, the cops finally raided
After walking over and questioning her, they searched a red plastic bag she had slung over her shoulder. They found roughly a half-gram of coke inside, along with a plastic straw.
