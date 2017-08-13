Miami To Rally At Bayfront Tonight For Victims Of Charlottesville Terror Attack

On Saturday, a Nazi-obsessed 20-year-old plowed his car into a crowd of peaceful protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia. It was a brutal act of domestic terrorism that left 32-year-old Heather Heyer dead and dozens seriously injured — even though the president of the United States has so far refused to call it terrorism or even to specifically criticize the violent racist mob the terrorist had come to Charlottesville to support.

If you're like most of the right-thinking world, the whole vile situation has left you feeling angry and helpless. At the very least, you can join hundreds of other Miamians at a vigil tonight in Bayfront Park for the victims of the attack.

The vigil, organized by nearly a dozen local groups, is planned for 8 p.m. at Bayfront, part of a nationwide plan to remember the victims and to organize against racism and fascism. Organizers ask attendees to bring candles and to consider donating to funds for Heyer's family and for the medical expenses of the other victims.