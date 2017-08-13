 


Anti-racist protesters in Charlottesville yesterday before a domestic terrorist plowed a car into the crowd.
photo by Vision Planet Media via Flickr CC

Miami To Rally At Bayfront Tonight For Victims Of Charlottesville Terror Attack

Tim Elfrink | August 13, 2017 | 12:51pm
On Saturday, a Nazi-obsessed 20-year-old plowed his car into a crowd of peaceful protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia. It was a brutal act of domestic terrorism that left 32-year-old Heather Heyer dead and dozens seriously injured — even though the president of the United States has so far refused to call it terrorism or even to specifically criticize the violent racist mob the terrorist had come to Charlottesville to support.

If you're like most of the right-thinking world, the whole vile situation has left you feeling angry and helpless. At the very least, you can join hundreds of other Miamians at a vigil tonight in Bayfront Park for the victims of the attack.

The vigil, organized by nearly a dozen local groups, is planned for 8 p.m. at Bayfront, part of a nationwide plan to remember the victims and to organize against racism and fascism. Organizers ask attendees to bring candles and to consider donating to funds for Heyer's family and for the medical expenses of the other victims.

The Charlottesville protesters were marching against a literal mob of racist, neo-Nazi demonstrators — led by notorious racist Richard Spencer — when a car sped into the march, sending bodies flying through the air. Police later arrested 20-year-old James Alex Fields Jr. and charged him with second-degree murder.

Fields had traveled from Ohio for the march and police say he deliberately plotted his attack on the peaceful protesters.

Despite those indisputable facts, President Trump refused to specifically condemn the literal Nazis behind the march, instead claiming that "many sides" were to blame.

To his credit, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio was among the first Republicans to tell Trump that defending murderous Nazis is not OK.

 
Tim Elfrink is an investigative reporter, and managing editor of the Miami New Times .He's won the George Polk Award and was a finalist for the Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting.

