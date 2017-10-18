Miami Has Already Broken Its Yearly Record for 80-Plus-Degree Days by a Mile

Miami hasn't just been extra-hot this year — at this point, it sometimes feels as if we're living in a totally different climate. Not only was this past July the hottest single month in the city's history, but Miami-Dade County also has surpassed yet another heat record already this year by a landslide.

According to University of Miami meteorologist Brian McNoldy, we've already lived through more days with low temperatures above 80 degrees than any other year in recorded city history. But that's an understatement: From 1938 to 2016, the yearly record was 45 days. (The city hit that mark in 2010.) The yearly average for nearly a century has been only 13 days with lows above 80 degrees.

This past October 13, Miami hit 70 days with low temperatures above 80 degrees. That's 25 more days than any year in recorded history, and there are still two and a half months of the year left.