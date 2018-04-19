Miami Beach's First Pot Dispensary to Open on 4/20

It looks like 4/20 will be a big day for marijuana in Miami Beach. The island's first cannabis dispensary will open on South Beach tomorrow, just over a year after city commissioners agreed on four zones where marijuana establishments would be allowed to set up shop.

Though dispensaries have been opening across Florida, Miami Beach has taken its time to get with the medical marijuana program. The city, which passed multiple moratoriums banning the sale of medical marijuana after the passage of Amendment 2, has given Surterra permission to begin doing business at 1523 Alton Rd., just south of Lincoln Road.

Surterra is one of the largest marijuana providers in Florida. It has a farm in Homestead and dispensaries in Tampa, Tallahassee, Pensacola, and Orlando and will soon open in Jacksonville and Miami Beach, as well as other locations. The cannabis firm also offers statewide home delivery. And according to Surterra Holdings CEO Jake Bergmann, the company is still growing.