Miami Beach to Install Surveillance Cameras on Beachwalk

For months, Miami Beach commissioners have been waging war against a crime wave they insist is sweeping the city. They've voted to curb alcohol sales and close the beach earlier, and agreed to let voters decide whether last call should come at 2 a.m. instead of 5 a.m. on Ocean Drive.

Now, they're installing surveillance cameras along the Beachwalk from Fifth to Fifteenth streets, with plans to expanding the coverage area in the future. The move is being made with little fanfare after it was proposed earlier this year by Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez, who says it will deter crime.

"We want people to know that if you come to Miami Beach and you're on the Beachwalk, we're watching," she tells New Times, adding that she'd like cameras on every corner of the entertainment district as well.