Message to Miami Beach Mayor Phil Levine: Support a Woman

Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine wants to be governor, but the outlook is bleak.

The problem, he believes, is that nobody really knows who he is. So today he launched a bus tour that will head to Orlando, Gainesville, Jacksonville, Tallahassee, Pensacola, Tampa, Fort Myers, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and Key Largo over four days.

The tour is reminiscent of former governor and U.S Sen. "Walkin'" Lawton Chiles' 1,000-mile hike across Florida in 1970. That stroll launched an important person to an important political career.