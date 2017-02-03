Miami Beach Cracks Down On Spring Break: No Music or Alcohol, Plus License-Plate Readers

Photo by Karli Evans

Apparently, every large gathering in Miami Beach is now an excuse to attack citizens' privacy rights. In recent years, Miami Beach Police have cracked down hard on Memorial Day revelers, including with license-plate readers, which groups including the American Civil Liberties Union say pose a risk to the privacy of innocent people.

Now, Miami Beach announced on Monday that the city will impose a similar crackdown on Spring Break partygoers this year.

City Manager Jimmy Morales announced this week that the Beach will ban alcohol, coolers, speakers, inflatable devices, and tents on the beach from March 3 to April 16. (That time frame also includes the annual Winter Music Conference, also know as Miami Music Week, which runs from March 21 to 24.)

The city says Beach PD will use temporary license-plate readers that entire time, in order to catch alleged criminals with outstanding warrants who may be driving around town.

The surveillance-tech upgrade comes just as Miami Beach Police Chief Dan Oates is asking state legislators in Tallahassee to amend Florida law, in order to let cops permanently install plate-readers on all state roads, especially Miami's causeways.

In May 2016, Miami Beach's city commission voted to let Beach cops beef up patrols during "High Impact Periods," in which crowds of more than 5,000 people in a given time period.

"For the upcoming spring, 2017 period, inclusive of spring break and Winter Music Conference schedules, the City Manager and Police Department have identified the dates of March 3 through April 16 as a High Impact Period on beach property, based on estimates derived from prior years to meet the following requirements to enact the above measures," Morales wrote this week.

Morales says more than 42,000 people went to the beach in the area stretching from South Pointe to 15h Street every weekend day from 2015 and 2016 in that March through April time period. So, the city manager wrote, that would let the city install license-plate readers for a full month on every causeway leading into the island.

On Wednesday, Chief Oates announced he wants to make the plate-readers a permanent fixture on Miami's causeways, in a move the ACLU said could pose privacy threats, unless "clear rules" are "put in place to keep authorities from tracking our movements on a massive scale and from retaining the data from these scanners for long periods of time."

In 2013, the ACLU released a comprehensive report on license-plate reading technology, which said that "too little is known" about the federal government's use of plate-reading technology, and that private companies have also installed readers to collect data on unwitting civilians. The ACLU has long warned that plate-readers can pose a privacy threat if not governed by strict policies against their misuse.

The ACLU isn't the only group worried about the surveillance machines: In 2012, the FBI's own lawyers told that agency to stop buying plate-readers in 2012, out of concerns for citizen privacy. While the Bureau has since resumed using the tech, documents the ACLU obtained show that the FBI's Office of General Counsel became worried five years ago that the plate-readers could represent a surveillance overreach.

Civil-liberties advocates say the plate-readers reveal far more about innocent people than they let on. Plate data is typically stored for long periods of time, and can be used to log the travel patterns of innocent people. Likewise, a California man revealed through a public-records request the readers were just straight-up taking photos of him and his daughters entering and exiting their car in 2009.

Despite these issues, Oates and Miami Beach Police are adamant that the readers should become permanent fixtures on state roads and causeways.

New Times requested stats on how many times the readers have actually been used to arrest someone, as well as for any policy directives in place governing the plate-readers' use.

Officer Ernesto Rodriguez, an MBPD spokesperson, says the readers have been used in multiple arrests. Oates on Wednesday cited just one instance where the technology was used — the recent case of Jose Martinez, who was caught with a plate-reader after fleeing from cops and hitting a bus — to justify flooding the city with permanent readers. (The technology was also cited in a July armed-robbery arrest, but the system did not lead to an arrest in that case.)

Last July, Miami-Dade Police also received $1.2 million to buy plate-readers , as well.

The city will echo other tactics from Memorial Day weekend as well during this year's Spring Break. Morales announced Monday that certain neighborhood streets near the beach would be closed to public traffic, and that properties near the beach would be subject to strict occupancy limits.

Here's the letter in full: