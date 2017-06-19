Miami Beach Considers Yet Another Six-Month Medical Marijuana Ban

Miami Beach Commissioner Ricky Arriola has an extremely weird list of interests. For one, he's extremely into the 1960s counter-culture. A few years ago, he snapped a photo of himself in a leather jacket at the exact site where the cover shot for Bob Dylan's The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan was taken.

But Arriola seems to be the sort of Baby Boomer who drapes himself in the iconography of 1960s progressivism but fights against the actual things that movement stood for, like increased access to weed. Despite the fact that Dylan has been stoned pretty much constantly since the 1960s, Arriola is now sponsoring yet another ordinance that would block medical cannabis dispensaries from opening in Miami Beach for another six months.

This is is second time Arriola has tried to restrict medical weed on the Beach. His new ordinance could undercut a different pot law the Beach is currently considering: On July 26, the commission will vote on whether to allow three dispensaries within city limits. If Arriola's new ordinance passes, it'll be another six months before any of those potentially legal dispensaries can even apply for permits to open up shop.

The new bill comes after a public-records request revealed that Arriola was emailing local businesses, trying to scare them away from supporting medical marijuana. This led local documentary filmmaker and rabble-rouser Billy Corben to label Arriola "Reefer Madness Ricky."

Fun seems to terrify Arriola. This year, he's also backed ordinances that would have forced the famed Purdy Lounge on Sunset Harbor to close at 2 a.m. (since the neighborhood has gentrified recently and the new, wealthy residents don't like having bars nearby), and is backing a plan to demolish the historic Jackie Gleason Theater (now called the Fillmore) and move it somewhere else in order to replace it with a luxury hotel. Very counter-cultural!

Arriola did not immediately respond to a call and text message from New Times. But the City of Miami Beach has taken out an ad in the Miami Herald notifying the public that the measure will be read and voted on at the Commission's June 28 meeting. Commissioner John Elizabeth Alemán is also sponsoring the ordinance.

It bears repeating that 71 percent of Floridians voted to legalize medical marijuana last year. In Miami Beach, that number was actually higher: a full 80 percent of the city's voters said they wanted access to medicinal weed for ailments like cancer and AIDS. That's a higher percentage than the number of voters who supported any of the Beach's current commissioners. Medical pot is much more popular in Miami Beach than Ricky Arriola is.

But despite that fact, Arriola has long claimed that the city needs "time" to work out where it can legally allow medical dispensaries within city limits. In November, the Beach passed a four-month moratorium, which Arriola sponsored. In January, he then asked to extend that ban for another two months, until May 17, but that extension was actually voted down 4-3 at its second reading on February 8.

"If this is approved, this is the last time I'm going to ask for an extension," Arriola said from the dais at that meeting.

Before calling the vote, he complained about how long the city takes to make basic decisions — but it's now mid-June and Miami Beach still can't figure out if it agrees with its own constituents or not.

80% of Miami Beach voters support medical marijuana, so why do shady commissioners @RickyArriolaMB @JohnAlemanMB want to backdoor ban it? pic.twitter.com/ejRrta9DRY — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) June 19, 2017

In April, the Beach commission debated allowing three medical pot dispensaries on the barrier island — but that law was deferred multiple times, until June 7, when the commission passed the move 6-1. (Joy Malakoff was the only dissenting commissioner.)

Arriola and Alemán's latest attempt to delay medical weed comes as Miami Beach debates how to handle what the city claims is a growing crime and PR problem. City commissioners and some local residents claim crime is out-of control in the city (even though stats from multiple sources actually show crime has fallen every year since 2013), and some city officials appear to be terrified that medical pot dispensaries — which, again, provide medical relief for people with actual illnesses like PTSD — will somehow turn the city into a crime-ridden nightmare. That hasn't happened on the mainland since the City of Miami's first dispensary, TruLieve, opened earlier this year.

But Arriola and Alemán are far from the only Floridians who refuse to let voters actually get what they want: Throughout the state's 60-day legislative session, Tallahassee was unable to actually pass the marijuana rules it was legally required to.

On June 9, lawmakers finally passed pot-rules in a special session — but they banned smoking marijuana, the easiest and cheapest way many patients seek relief.

