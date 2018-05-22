Miami Beach Considers Taking Over Scandal-Plagued North Bay Village

Since revelations surfaced last year of a blackmail plot against a commissioner with an undisclosed arrest for cocaine in his past, scandal after scandal has rocked tiny North Bay Village, a two-island town on the 79th Street Causeway. Now Miami Beach Commissioner Ricky Arriola is proposing a dramatic fix: He wants his city to take over the troubled village.

"Frankly, North Bay Village residents that I've spoken to, they're so exasperated with their government, they are so frustrated with their government, that they're looking for a solution," he says. "And I think some of them love the idea of the cachet of Miami Beach's moniker."

At least one person does not love the idea: North Bay Village Mayor Connie Leon-Kreps, who, not coincidentally, has been at the heart of most of the local turmoil. Among other things, the mayor fired a cop who was investigating a blackmail plot in which she was labeled a "person of interest" and threatened to sue a local blogger covering the case.