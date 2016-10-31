Miami Beach Commissioner Chases Down Drug Dealer He Spotted on Morning Run

Commissioner Michael Greico, left, chased down suspected drug dealer Jacobo Chigin while out on a morning run. YouTube / Miami-Dade Corrections

Miami Beach Commissioner Michael Grieco's Sunday routine rarely varies: He starts off the day with an early morning, three-mile jog on Ocean Drive. Yesterday, that routine took an unexpected turn.

Although Ocean Drive has been bedeviled by crime this year, Grieco says he rarely sees any trouble along the iconic Art Deco strip that early in the morning — though he often interrupts his run to pick up litter. This Sunday, though, as he was jogging north near the coral rock wall adjacent to Lummus Park, he spotted a drug deal going down.

The criminal defense attorney and former gang prosecutor, who has been a commissioner since 2013, says shortly before 9 a.m. he saw a heavily bearded man selling drugs behind a public restroom near 14th Street.

Grieco whipped out his cell phone and called Miami Beach police officer Traci Sierra, whom he'd seen on patrol moments earlier.

According to a police report, when Sierra arrived, Grieco pointed out 55 year-old Jacobo Chigin.

As Sierra approached Chigin, he yelled at her "I'm not stopping," before jumping on a bike and pedaling south along the seawall then turning west on 13th Street.

That's when the commissioner turned into a freelance bounty-hunter. Grieco started sprinting after Chigin, fearing that he might get rid of any evidence he might have on his person before police were able to catch up.

The commissioner kept up with Chigin and a few blocks later, watched as he ditched some baggies behind a dumpster in an alley between Collins and Washington Avenue, not far from Club Deuce. An employee from a nearby Collins Avenue hotel also saw the drug drop and started filming the scene on their cell phone:

Cops arrived seconds later and arrested Chigin who is listed on his arrest form as homeless.

According to the arrest report, Chigin also told officers, "I'm a drug addict and I got to make a living."

Greico was clearly pumped. "See, I was going to go for a leisurely jog and I end up chasing a subject," he tells officers, slapping hands as they search the alleyway.

According to a police report, cops found "a medium sized clear bag which contained 7 buds of suspect cannabis and a green clear plastic baggie which contained seven small clear blue baggies containing suspect[ed] crack cocaine."

Grieco, who lives south of Fifth Street, isn't even the first Miami Beach commissioner to get an up close and personal look at police work on South Beach this year.

In August, Commissioner Ricky Arriola was tagging along with cops as they arrested two men suspected of committing a brutal mugging on Ocean Drive.

