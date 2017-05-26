menu

Miami Faces Traffic Nightmare for Memorial Day Weekend


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Miami Faces Traffic Nightmare for Memorial Day Weekend

Friday, May 26, 2017 at 8:30 a.m.
By Brittany Shammas
Urban Beach Week is just one of the events happening this weekend.
Urban Beach Week is just one of the events happening this weekend.
photo by George Martinez
A A

Planning on driving anywhere this weekend? Good luck! With Urban Beach Week and a new air and sea show dueling for space on the beach, plus the World OutGames hosting events at venues across the county, plus Critical Mass pedaling out of downtown tonight, prepare to stare at plenty of bright-red streets on Google Maps.

As in years past, the Miami Beach Police Department is beefing up its presence and changing traffic patterns for Urban Beach Week, an unofficial gathering that usually draws hundreds of thousands of revelers from across the nation for beachside parties and hip-hop shows at Washington Avenue clubs. Those crowds could be even larger this year thanks to the city's attempt to "take back" the beach with the new air show (a move some critics blast as racist by trying to force out black tourists).

Traffic is already being rerouted in South Beach, with Ocean Drive closed to vehicles beginning at 7 this morning. When 7 p.m. rolls around, the notorious "loop system" will go into effect along Washington and Collins Avenues from Fifth to 17th Streets. Collins will be open northbound only and Washington Avenue southbound only, and only residents with valid photo IDs will be able to enter east/west roads within the loop.

MBPD_Traffic_Plan_MDW_2017_Traffic_Plan__Updated_5-9-17_.pdf

Access points for residents inside the loop will be at 15th Street and Meridian Avenue, 15th Street and Alton Road, and 11th Street and Alton Road. Those who live south of Fifth Street must use access points set up on Fifth Street at Alton, Meridian, Washington, and Collins Avenues.

Upcoming Events

The City of Miami Beach is reminding visitors and residents of other ways to get on and around the island, including county buses, the city trolley, and Water Taxi Miami.

On the other side of the bay, Critical Mass will begin at Government Center at 7:15 tonight (as it does the last Friday of every month). The 15-mile ride will traverse neighborhoods including East Little Havana, Coral Gables, Wynwood, and downtown before wrapping up at the newly opened Omni Park, which will host a bike party with food, drinks, and music from 8 to 11 p.m.

Miami Faces Traffic Nightmare for Memorial Day WeekendEXPAND
via Critical Mass Miami

Rest assured: Traffic should start to go back to the usual hellscape by Monday, when Miami Beach roads reopen at 7 a.m.

Brittany Shammas
Brittany Shammas is a staff writer at Miami New Times. She was born in Orlando and raised in Grand Rapids, Michigan, after her family decided to trade the Sunshine State for the frozen Midwest. Upon graduating from Michigan State University, where she was a writer and editor for the school paper, she promptly moved back to Florida. She covered education in Naples before taking a job at the South Florida Sun Sentinel, where she wrote about crime, general assignment, and education. She joined New Times in 2016.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >